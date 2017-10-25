Man who was taking photos of women inside Oklahoma Walmart arrested after exposing himself in parking lot 

MIAMI, Okla. – A man was arrested after exposing himself in the parking lot of Walmart.

Police say they were dispatched to the retail store on October 18 just before 9 p.m. on a complaint from a man, Jack Rhinehart, who said there was man taking pictures and following three young women inside the store.

Rhinehart’s daughter, who said she was photographed, called her father to tell him about the incident.

Once on scene, police found Rhinehart and also 35-year-old Joseph Becker, who was sitting inside his car. Becker told police he had “f***** up” and took the pictures of three women inside the store.

Becker told police he went to his vehicle in the parking lot, pulled down his pants and “was thinking of masturbating inside his vehicle,” according to the Miami News Record.

Becker said he then fully exposed himself, and attempted to masturbate “while looking at photos on his cell phone.”

Rhinehart told detectives he saw Becker’s pants and underwear were at his knees, leaving Becker exposed. He said he also saw pornographic material in the Becker’s passenger seat.

His phone was seized for evidence and photos were taken of his car.

Becker was arrested for indecent exposure.