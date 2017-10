OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a body has been found in northeast Oklahoma City.

Police said the body was found on Wednesday afternoon in a heavily wooded area along East Wilshire Blvd, southwest of Jones.

Investigators searching wooded area along East Wilshire, southwest of Jones after dead body found. @kfor pic.twitter.com/5GGqV8Id35 — billmiston (@billmiston) October 25, 2017

Police helicopter now over the scene. pic.twitter.com/0IaoYEwaFy — billmiston (@billmiston) October 25, 2017

No other information has been released at this time.