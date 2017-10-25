× Six injured after Halliburton bus rolls, crashes on Canadian County road

CALUMET, Okla. – Six oil and gas workers were injured Wednesday morning on their way to a rig.

Around 6 a.m. on Calumet Rd. in Canadian County, deputies were called to a crash involving a bus owned by oil and gas giant, Halliburton.

Investigators say the bus was headed southbound when the driver accidentally veered off course.

Calumet Rd. was recently repaved and the rough shoulder may have played a role in the wreck.

“Two wheels dropped off the shoulder,” said Canadian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Hendrick. “He then over-corrected and then came back on the road, then lost control of the vehicle and rolled over on the ditch on the west side of the road.”

Officials say eight Halliburton employees were on board the bus at the time of the accident.

“Those buses transport people from one location to the oil field,” Hendrick said.

In all, six people were injured. Five men had minor injuries; they were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in El Reno.

One woman was seriously injured and flown to OU Medical Center by air ambulance.

“There are seatbelts on board and apparently most of them were in use,” Hendricks said.

Those safety belts may have saved lives.

“That’s the nice thing about Halliburton. They have a policy in place,” Hendricks said. “You don’t want to be ejected out of the vehicle like that because the vehicle is going to go where you land.”

Rural traffic was shut down most of the morning as crews righted the bus and cleaned up the mess. At this point, the sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.

“I was glad to see it end as good as it did,” Hendricks said.

News 4 contacted Halliburton about the rollover wreck. The company provided this statement:

“Halliburton confirms that this morning a Company van was involved in an accident in a rural area north of Calumet, Oklahoma. The van was transporting employees from a job site in the area. Several employees sustained injuries in the incident and were transported to Mercy Hospital El Reno and OU Medical Center for examination. Halliburton is working with local emergency responders in the assessment of the incident.”