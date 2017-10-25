× Thunder Even Record With Win Over Pacers

Paul George had a tough game against his former team, but Russell Westbrook recorded his second triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder cruised to a 114-96 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

Westbrook had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 16 assists, while Carmelo Anthony matched Westbrook for OKC scoring honors with 28, adding 10 rebounds.

Former Thunder guard Victor Oladipo led all scorers with 35 points and made five 3-pointers.

George had just 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting and missed all three 3-point attempts, eventually fouling out in the 4th quarter.

The Thunder took the lead in the second quarter, and led 54-48 at halftime.

OKC never trailed in the second half and pulled away to win easily.

The Pacers were held to just 34 percent shooting, while OKC hit 48 percent from the field.

Both teams had trouble with turnovers, with the Thunder tallying 20 and the Pacers 19.

It was a reunion game for several players in the game after last summer’s big trade between the Thunder and Pacers.

George was traded to OKC in exchange for Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

Sabonis was held to 4 points on 1-of-9 shooting.

OKC evens their record at 2-2 on the season.

The Thunder begin a three-game road trip on Friday night when they visit Minnesota at 7:00 pm.