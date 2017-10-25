“You paid for this!” Man in costume attacks woman in haunted corn maze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colorado - It sounds like a scene from a horror movie - a woman was attacked by a man in costume while venturing through a haunted maze in Colorado.

A woman was a customer at Chatfield Farms, where actors are paid to scare patrons in the haunted corn maze - but are not allowed to touch them.

The woman told authorities that a man dressed in all black and wearing a white mask jumped out of the corn stalks, and then gave her three choices to be able to move past him.

He told the woman she either had to kiss him, dance with him, or touch him.

The woman refused all three options and says that's when the man pushed her to the ground, dragging her a few feet, only letting go after being confronted by another group who approached the man.

Witnesses say the man yelled, "You paid for this!" However, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies believe the attacker was not a staff member, but another maze customer who chose to dress up to harrass customers.

Several other event-goers also complained to Chatfield Farms staff about the out-of-control man in costume.

Corn maze organizers say this is the first time in the history of the maze that a guest has been attacked.

Security has been increased throughout the rest of the Halloween season.