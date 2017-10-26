4 our vets: ‘Troops to Teachers’ helping veterans use their skills to help teacher shortage

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is no secret that Oklahoma is currently dealing with a teacher shortage across the state.

This year, the Oklahoma State Board of Education has approved nearly 1,700 emergency teaching certifications.

However, a program with the Oklahoma Department of Veteran’s Affairs hopes to help veterans use their skills to help teach children across Oklahoma.

For the past 27 years, the Troops to Teachers program has been giving veterans the training needed to become a teacher.

Organizers say that veterans were already leaders in the field, so that skill can easily transfer to the classroom.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.

Also, a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house is scheduled for the new Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs building, which is located at 2132 N.E. 36th St. in Oklahoma City.

The ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m.