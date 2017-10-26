× Big 12 Football Releases 2018 Schedule

The Big 12 Conference released its 2018 football schedule on Thursday, and for the second year in a row, Bedlam will not be the regular season finale for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The 2018 Bedlam game will be played on November 10 in Norman.

The OU-Texas game is still in early October, but in 2018 will be on the first Saturday in October instead of the second, and will be played in Dallas again on October 6.

Here is the complete Big 12 football schedule for conference games, with the Big 12 Championship Game set for December 1:

2018 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, September 15 Oklahoma at Iowa State Saturday, September 22 Kansas at Baylor K-State at West Virginia Texas Tech at Oklahoma StateTCU at Texas Saturday, September 29 Baylor at Oklahoma Iowa State at TCU West Virginia at Texas Tech Oklahoma State at Kansas Texas at K-State Saturday, October 6 Iowa State at Oklahoma State Kansas at West Virginia K-State at Baylor Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas) Thursday, October 11 Texas Tech at TCU Saturday, October 13 Baylor at Texas West Virginia at Iowa State Oklahoma State at K-State Saturday, October 20 Kansas at Texas Tech Oklahoma at TCU Thursday, October 25 Baylor at West Virginia Saturday, October 27 K-State at Oklahoma Texas at Oklahoma State Texas Tech at Iowa State TCU at Kansas Saturday, November 3 Iowa State at Kansas K-State at TCU West Virginia at Texas Oklahoma at Texas Tech Oklahoma State at Baylor Saturday, November 10 Baylor at Iowa State Kansas at K-State Oklahoma State at Oklahoma Texas at Texas Tech TCU at West Virginia Saturday, November 17 Iowa State at Texas Kansas at Oklahoma West Virginia at Oklahoma State Texas Tech at K-State TCU at Baylor Friday, November 23 Oklahoma at West Virginia Texas at Kansas Saturday, November 24 Baylor vs. Texas Tech (Arlington) K-State at Iowa State Oklahoma State at TCU Saturday, December 1

Big 12 Football Championship

Oklahoma State’s full 2018 schedule is as follows:

2018 Oklahoma State Football Schedule (dates subject to change)

Sept. 1 Missouri State

Sept. 8 South Alabama

Sept. 15 Boise State

Sept. 22 Texas Tech

Sept. 29 at Kansas

Oct. 6 Iowa State

Oct. 13 at Kansas State

Oct. 20 Bye week

Oct. 27 Texas

Nov. 3 at Baylor

Nov. 10 at Oklahoma

Nov. 17 West Virginia

Nov. 24 at TCU

Oklahoma’s full 2018 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 1 – Florida Atlantic

Sept. 8 – UCLA

Sept. 15 – at Iowa State

Sept. 22 – Army

Sept. 29 – Baylor

Oct. 6 – vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 13 – Bye

Oct. 20 – at TCU

Oct. 27 – Kansas State

Nov. 3 – at Texas Tech

Nov. 10 – Oklahoma State

Nov. 17 – Kansas

Nov. 23 (Friday) – at West Virginia