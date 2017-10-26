Calmer weather in store this week

Big 12 Football Releases 2018 Schedule

Posted 2:08 pm, October 26, 2017

The Big 12 Conference released its 2018 football schedule on Thursday, and for the second year in a row, Bedlam will not be the regular season finale for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

The 2018 Bedlam game will be played on November 10 in Norman.

The OU-Texas game is still in early October, but in 2018 will be on the first Saturday in October instead of the second, and will be played in Dallas again on October 6.

Here is the complete Big 12 football schedule for conference games, with the Big 12 Championship Game set for December 1:

2018 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule

Saturday, September 15

Oklahoma at Iowa State

 

Saturday, September 22

Kansas at Baylor

K-State at West Virginia

Texas Tech at Oklahoma StateTCU at Texas

 

Saturday, September 29

Baylor at Oklahoma

Iowa State at TCU

West Virginia at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Texas at K-State

 

Saturday, October 6

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Kansas at West Virginia

K-State at Baylor

Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

 

Thursday, October 11

Texas Tech at TCU

 

Saturday, October 13

Baylor at Texas

West Virginia at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at K-State

 

Saturday, October 20

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma at TCU

 

Thursday, October 25

Baylor at West Virginia

 Saturday, October 27

K-State at Oklahoma

Texas at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at Iowa State

TCU at Kansas

 

Saturday, November 3

Iowa State at Kansas

K-State at TCU

West Virginia at Texas

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Baylor

 

Saturday, November 10

Baylor at Iowa State

Kansas at K-State

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

TCU at West Virginia

 

Saturday, November 17

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Oklahoma

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech at K-State

TCU at Baylor

 

Friday, November 23

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Texas at Kansas

 

Saturday, November 24

Baylor vs. Texas Tech (Arlington)

K-State at Iowa State

Oklahoma State at TCU

Saturday, December 1
Big 12 Football Championship

 

Oklahoma State’s full 2018 schedule is as follows:

2018 Oklahoma State Football Schedule (dates subject to change)

Sept. 1        Missouri State

Sept. 8        South Alabama

Sept. 15     Boise State

Sept. 22     Texas Tech

Sept. 29     at Kansas

Oct. 6          Iowa State

Oct. 13        at Kansas State

Oct. 20        Bye week

Oct. 27        Texas

Nov. 3         at Baylor

Nov. 10      at Oklahoma

Nov. 17      West Virginia

Nov. 24      at TCU

 

 

Oklahoma’s full 2018 schedule is as follows:

Sept. 1 – Florida Atlantic

Sept. 8 – UCLA

Sept. 15 – at Iowa State

Sept. 22 – Army

Sept. 29 – Baylor

Oct. 6 – vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 13 – Bye

Oct. 20 – at TCU

Oct. 27 – Kansas State

Nov. 3 – at Texas Tech

Nov. 10 – Oklahoma State

Nov. 17 – Kansas

Nov. 23 (Friday) – at West Virginia

 