Big 12 Football Releases 2018 Schedule
The Big 12 Conference released its 2018 football schedule on Thursday, and for the second year in a row, Bedlam will not be the regular season finale for both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
The 2018 Bedlam game will be played on November 10 in Norman.
The OU-Texas game is still in early October, but in 2018 will be on the first Saturday in October instead of the second, and will be played in Dallas again on October 6.
Here is the complete Big 12 football schedule for conference games, with the Big 12 Championship Game set for December 1:
2018 Big 12 Football Conference Schedule
|Saturday, September 15
Oklahoma at Iowa State
Saturday, September 22
Kansas at Baylor
K-State at West Virginia
Texas Tech at Oklahoma StateTCU at Texas
Saturday, September 29
Baylor at Oklahoma
Iowa State at TCU
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Kansas
Texas at K-State
Saturday, October 6
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Kansas at West Virginia
K-State at Baylor
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
Thursday, October 11
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday, October 13
Baylor at Texas
West Virginia at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at K-State
Saturday, October 20
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma at TCU
Thursday, October 25
Baylor at West Virginia
|Saturday, October 27
K-State at Oklahoma
Texas at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at Iowa State
TCU at Kansas
Saturday, November 3
Iowa State at Kansas
K-State at TCU
West Virginia at Texas
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Saturday, November 10
Baylor at Iowa State
Kansas at K-State
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
TCU at West Virginia
Saturday, November 17
Iowa State at Texas
Kansas at Oklahoma
West Virginia at Oklahoma State
Texas Tech at K-State
TCU at Baylor
Friday, November 23
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Texas at Kansas
Saturday, November 24
Baylor vs. Texas Tech (Arlington)
K-State at Iowa State
Oklahoma State at TCU
Saturday, December 1
Oklahoma State’s full 2018 schedule is as follows:
2018 Oklahoma State Football Schedule (dates subject to change)
Sept. 1 Missouri State
Sept. 8 South Alabama
Sept. 15 Boise State
Sept. 22 Texas Tech
Sept. 29 at Kansas
Oct. 6 Iowa State
Oct. 13 at Kansas State
Oct. 20 Bye week
Oct. 27 Texas
Nov. 3 at Baylor
Nov. 10 at Oklahoma
Nov. 17 West Virginia
Nov. 24 at TCU
Oklahoma’s full 2018 schedule is as follows:
Sept. 1 – Florida Atlantic
Sept. 8 – UCLA
Sept. 15 – at Iowa State
Sept. 22 – Army
Sept. 29 – Baylor
Oct. 6 – vs. Texas (in Dallas)
Oct. 13 – Bye
Oct. 20 – at TCU
Oct. 27 – Kansas State
Nov. 3 – at Texas Tech
Nov. 10 – Oklahoma State
Nov. 17 – Kansas
Nov. 23 (Friday) – at West Virginia