County Commissioner ending campaign for Oklahoma City mayor following traffic accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma County Commissioner announced that his injuries from a traffic accident are taking longer than expected to heal, meaning he will have to end his campaign for mayor.

Earlier this year, District Two County Commissioner Brian Maughan announced his intentions to run for mayor of Oklahoma City.

However, a traffic accident this summer left Maughan suffering with several fractures to his foot.

Following the crash, Maughan says he has undergone extensive treatment and physical therapy but recently received bad news.

Doctors recently informed Maughan that complications will likely require him to undergo an extended recovery and possible surgery.

“In every campaign for public office that I have run, I have focused on direct contact with the citizens I hoped to serve. You simply cannot go door to door or visit with constituents in their neighborhoods when you cannot walk,” Maughan said in a statement.

Maughan says he has been forced to discharge his duties as District Two County Commissioner and as Chairman of the Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners, and will continue to do that throughout his recovery.

“It has become increasingly apparent that I could not do that and campaign for office at the same time. For that reason I will now focus on the job the citizens of District Two elected me to. I want to express my deep appreciation to all those who had rallied to my campaign for Mayor. They shared my vision for a better city, and they were generous in their support, both as volunteers and financial backers. As I did last year when I was re-elected as County Commissioner without opposition, I will refund all campaign contributions proportionately from the funds on hand.

Of course I am disappointed in this turn of events but it has become clear that I could not give a maximum effort to this campaign, which is what the voters deserve. I also felt it was important to make this announcement now, well before the filing date, so that any other candidates would have time to make their own decisions. Finally, while I am withdrawing from this campaign, I intend to continue to work full time as County Commissioner for at least the remaining three-plus years of my term. We have some real challenges in county government, especially the ongoing situation of the County Jail. I will now turn my energies first to completing my recovery and second to doing the job I was elected to do.”