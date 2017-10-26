Deputies make discovery of cockfighting paraphernalia, more than 60 roosters in Oklahoma man’s home

KINGSTON, Okla. – A man was arrested on different charges in Marshall County and deputies say the incident began when he first shot and killed a dog.

On October 15 around 8 a.m., Marshall County deputies responded to a woman’s call who said her family member and neighbor shot and killed their dog as it was walking back home.

Once on scene, authorities found the dog and 52-year-old Billy Cobb, who told deputies he shot it because it “had killed several of his chickens.”

“He had followed the dog home and shot it, which is a violation so we charged him with animal cruelty for shooting the dog who wasn’t actively attacking livestock,” Sheriff Danny Cryer said.

However, that was not the only discovery deputies had made.

“As we were investigating this and speaking to Mr. Cobb about his chickens, he had uttered the words that he could no longer fight these chickens which in Oklahoma is still a felony,” said Sheriff Cryer.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies round nearly 70 roosters living in single cages. They also found cockfighting paraphernalia such as knives, Gaffs, and syringes and drugs used to care for injured chickens.

Cobb was then charged with owning birds for fighting.

“After speaking with Mr. Cobb he did admit that he was raising the chickens for fighting – he did fight them but very rarely,” Sheriff Cryer said.

According to KXII, Sheriff Cryer allowed Cobb to continue to live in his home, due to he and his wife’s health conditions, until his next court date on November 2.

“I don’t believe he was employed so I would assume he was helping finance himself and his wife,” Sheriff Cryer said.

The cockfighting paraphernalia was confiscated but “the roosters are allowed to stay at the home until the court decides what to do with them,” KXII reports.

KXII reached out to Cobb for a comment but did not hear back.