Edmond police say realistic Halloween costumes are causing concern

EDMOND, Okla. - Late October can be a scary time for everyone, including police officers.

For many Halloween revelers, the scarier the costume - the better.

However, authorities said some costumes look too real and are hard to distinguish.

This season, store officials said knives, hatchets and a gamut of guns are big sellers.

“The toys will always have that little orange tip, but older kids think it's funny to pop the tip or wrap it with black tape. Bad idea; that can cause a lot of problems,” said Tammy Alexander, a manager at Party Galaxy.

There were two recent problems in Edmond where police swarmed after reports of kids with weapons.

“I was parked in front of All America Pizza on South Blvd. and a truck pulled up next to me, three kids, 18 - 19 something like that. One of them was pulling out a gun and started pointing it at people going into the restaurant," a 911 caller told dispatchers.

It turns out it was a relatively harmless BB gun, but the 911 caller believed the gun was real.

“Definitely automatic, handgun. Something like a 9MM or 45," he told the dispatcher.

There was a second emergency call from an Edmond park.

“We are at a park surrounding it and trying to figure out what's going on," said Jenny Wagnon with the Edmond Police Department.

The instances are a cautionary tale Halloween is no time to take a risk.

“It's never a good idea to be walking around in this day and age with BB guns that look like real guns,” Wagnon said.

Police said, if you have to have a weapon in your Halloween arsenal, make sure it looks like a toy and not the real thing. Better yet, have some fun and put down the gun.