Emergency crews respond after multiple people report feeling ill in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews have responded after multiple people reported feeling ill in downtown Oklahoma City.

On late Thursday morning, the City Finance Building on 100 N. Walker Ave. was evacuated when around 20 people said they began to feel sick.

Some were evaluated by crews at the scene. Two were even transported for treatment.

There is no word on a cause and no other information has been released at this time.

TAC 1 – 100 N Walker Ave – All patients have been removed from this address and are being evaluated by FD. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 26, 2017

TAC 1: we are now evacuating the entire building. People on the fifth floor are not feeling well. Cause is still unknown. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) October 26, 2017