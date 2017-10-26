Emergency crews respond after multiple people report feeling ill in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews have responded after multiple people reported feeling ill in downtown Oklahoma City.
On late Thursday morning, the City Finance Building on 100 N. Walker Ave. was evacuated when around 20 people said they began to feel sick.
Some were evaluated by crews at the scene. Two were even transported for treatment.
There is no word on a cause and no other information has been released at this time.
