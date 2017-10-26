Google Maps lists the 31 Most Haunted Places in America

As Halloween approaches, many Americans are seeking out spooky stories and haunted houses.
Well, thanks to Google Maps, you can now see a list of the most haunted places in America.
According to Buzzfeed, Google Maps recently released a list of the “31 Most Haunted Places in America.”
While none of them seem to be in Oklahoma, if you’re up for a road trip, there are a few within reasonable driving distance.
You can see the entire list below:
- Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery – Midlothian, Illinois
- Lemp Mansion – St. Louis, Missouri
- The Villisca Ax Murder House – Villisca, Iowa
- The Old Slave House on “Hickory Hill” – Junction, Illinois
- Winchester Mystery House – San Jose, California
- Bobby Mackey’s Music World – Wilder, Kentucky
- Myrtles Plantation – St. Francisville, Louisiana
- Stone’s Public House – Ashland, Massachusetts
- Devil’s Promenade – Hornet, Missouri
- National Museum of the United States Air Force – Dayton, Ohio
- Salem, Massachusetts
- Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
- Adam’s Street Cemetery – South Bend, Indiana
- The Whaley House – San Diego, California
- LaLaurie House – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stranahan House – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- The Avon Theatre – Stamford, Connecticut
- Waverly Hills Sanatorium – Louisville, Kentucky
- The White House – Washington D.C.
- Hull House – Chicago, Illinois
- 112 Ocean Ave. – Amityville, New York
- Bell Witch Cave – Adams, Tennesse
- 145 North Main Street – Decatur, Illinois
- Alcatraz – San Francisco, California
- The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, Colorado
- Crescent Hotel – Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- The Old Western Burial Ground- Baltimore, Maryland
- Christ Church Cemetery – Saint Simons Island, Georgia
- El Campo Santo Cemetery – San Diego, California
- The Alamo – San Antonio, Texas
Read more on the 31 Most Haunted Places here.