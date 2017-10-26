Google Maps lists the 31 Most Haunted Places in America

As Halloween approaches, many Americans are seeking out spooky stories and haunted houses.

Well, thanks to Google Maps, you can now see a list of the most haunted places in America.

According to Buzzfeed, Google Maps recently released a list of the “31 Most Haunted Places in America.”

While none of them seem to be in Oklahoma, if you’re up for a road trip, there are a few within reasonable driving distance.

You can see the entire list below:

Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery – Midlothian, Illinois Lemp Mansion – St. Louis, Missouri The Villisca Ax Murder House – Villisca, Iowa The Old Slave House on “Hickory Hill” – Junction, Illinois Winchester Mystery House – San Jose, California Bobby Mackey’s Music World – Wilder, Kentucky Myrtles Plantation – St. Francisville, Louisiana Stone’s Public House – Ashland, Massachusetts Devil’s Promenade – Hornet, Missouri National Museum of the United States Air Force – Dayton, Ohio Salem, Massachusetts Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Adam’s Street Cemetery – South Bend, Indiana The Whaley House – San Diego, California LaLaurie House – New Orleans, Louisiana Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stranahan House – Fort Lauderdale, Florida The Avon Theatre – Stamford, Connecticut Waverly Hills Sanatorium – Louisville, Kentucky The White House – Washington D.C. Hull House – Chicago, Illinois 112 Ocean Ave. – Amityville, New York Bell Witch Cave – Adams, Tennesse 145 North Main Street – Decatur, Illinois Alcatraz – San Francisco, California The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, Colorado Crescent Hotel – Eureka Springs, Arkansas The Old Western Burial Ground- Baltimore, Maryland Christ Church Cemetery – Saint Simons Island, Georgia El Campo Santo Cemetery – San Diego, California The Alamo – San Antonio, Texas

Read more on the 31 Most Haunted Places here.