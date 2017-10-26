Google Maps lists the 31 Most Haunted Places in America

Calmer weather in store this week

As Halloween approaches, many Americans are seeking out spooky stories and haunted houses.

Well, thanks to Google Maps, you can now see a list of the most haunted places in America.

According to Buzzfeed, Google Maps recently released a list of the “31 Most Haunted Places in America.”

While none of them seem to be in Oklahoma, if you’re up for a road trip, there are a few within reasonable driving distance.

You can see the entire list below:

  1. Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery – Midlothian, Illinois
  2. Lemp Mansion – St. Louis, Missouri
  3. The Villisca Ax Murder House – Villisca, Iowa
  4. The Old Slave House on “Hickory Hill” – Junction, Illinois
  5. Winchester Mystery House – San Jose, California
  6. Bobby Mackey’s Music World – Wilder, Kentucky
  7. Myrtles Plantation – St. Francisville, Louisiana
  8. Stone’s Public House – Ashland, Massachusetts
  9. Devil’s Promenade – Hornet, Missouri
  10. National Museum of the United States Air Force – Dayton, Ohio
  11. Salem, Massachusetts
  12. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
  13. Adam’s Street Cemetery – South Bend, Indiana
  14. The Whaley House – San Diego, California
  15. LaLaurie House – New Orleans, Louisiana
  16. Eastern State Penitentiary – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  17. Stranahan House – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  18. The Avon Theatre – Stamford, Connecticut
  19. Waverly Hills Sanatorium – Louisville, Kentucky
  20. The White House – Washington D.C.
  21. Hull House – Chicago, Illinois
  22. 112 Ocean Ave. – Amityville, New York
  23. Bell Witch Cave – Adams, Tennesse
  24. 145 North Main Street – Decatur, Illinois
  25. Alcatraz – San Francisco, California
  26. The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, Colorado
  27. Crescent Hotel – Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  28. The Old Western Burial Ground- Baltimore, Maryland
  29. Christ Church Cemetery – Saint Simons Island, Georgia
  30. El Campo Santo Cemetery – San Diego, California
  31. The Alamo – San Antonio, Texas

