Google setting up pop-up donut shops around U.S. to give away Home Mini, one coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – To celebrate the launch of the new “donut-sized” Google Home Mini, Google is setting up pop-up donut shops around the United States. And one will be in Oklahoma City in just two days!



Inside, you’ll get a chance to win either a new Google Home Mini or some donuts!

It’s all free and Google says there are “plenty more surprises inside.”

The Oklahoma City pop-up donut shop will be at:

Midtown Lot, 3999 N.W. 10th St. on Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 29 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Creators of the event say it’s best to arrive early.

Click here for more information.