Investigators: 76 GB of up-skirt photos, videos found on Oklahoma man’s computer

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after detectives say they discovered multiple videos of women who had no idea they were being filmed.

Trevor Thompson has been arrested numerous times for things such as indecent exposure and outraging public decency after investigators alleged he inappropriately touched himself while following women around a grocery store.

Now, he is in trouble with the law again, according to FOX 23.

Court records show that company leaders called police after allegedly discovering pornography on Thompson’s work computer.

Investigators then discovered an external hard drive with 76 GB of up-skirt videos on Thompson’s computer.

The affidavit alleges that those videos were of “dressing rooms, malls, and public access areas where women are being filmed up their skirts and changing clothes and appearing to be in a clandestine matter.”

Thompson was charged with two counts of peeping Tom and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.