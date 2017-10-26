Man arrested for shooting 9-year-old in stomach with airsoft gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. – An 18-year-old was arrested for shooting a child half his age twice with an airsoft gun.

Travis Cardena is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The young victim, 10-year-old Roy Delacruz, said he was just trying to help Cardena find some bikes.

“Some kids supposedly stole them, so I go to look for them,” Delacruz said.

When he couldn’t find them, Cardena came to find Delacruz.

“For whatever reason, he just raised his shirt, pulled the gun out, put the magazine in, cocked it, and fired at him twice. Hit him twice in the stomach,’ said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department.

Delacruz said at first, he didn’t realize the gun wasn’t real.

“A black Glock that looked real because it had no orange tip,” Delacruz said. "And I was scared once I saw that gun.”

The hard plastic bullets left serious welts on the boy.

“They can be very dangerous, especially if they're shot into someone's face,” Sgt. Lewis said. “And it's obviously painful.”

Cardena told police Delacruz shot him first, but officers said there was no evidence of any welts on his body.

Cardena was arrested and charged.

“What an 18-year-old's doing messing around with a 9-year-old child doesn't make a lot of sense,” Sgt. Lewis said. "But he paid the price and went to jail for it.”

Now, Delacruz said he’s scared of someone he once called a friend.

“He would be nice to me and stuff, and once that one day, once he shot me, I don't know what he was thinking, and I was stunned,” Delacruz said.​