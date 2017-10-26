× Motorcycle officer hit by vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City intersection was closed after an accident involving an Oklahoma City police officer.

On Thursday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a crash near S.W. 59th St. and Council Rd.

Initial reports indicated that a motorcycle officer was hit by another vehicle.

However, the extent of the officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

Authorities shut down the intersection as they worked to clear the scene and investigate the crash.