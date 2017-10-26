National Championship Trophy Makes Stop in Oklahoma

The National Championship Trophy for college football is in Oklahoma this week.
The trophy made a stop by the KFOR studios Thursday afternoon, and will be on display at the Wal-Mart stores in Moore and Norman on Friday, before showing up at the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game Saturday night.
Fans can get their pictures taken with the trophy at the Wal-Mart in Moore Friday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, then will be at the Wal-Mart in Norman Friday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Here are some additional facts about the trophy, which was designed specifically for college football's national champion once the College Football Playoff was established:
- The National Championship Trophy presented by Dr Pepper will be awarded on the field to the winner of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Ga.
- The trophy is on a season long tour, visiting marquee games and public events nationwide. The trophy will be at the Texas Tech at Oklahoma game this week.
- Handmade from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel, the trophy is 26.5 inches tall.
- The trophy is handcrafted by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Rock Tavern, New York. Expert craftsmen worked three months to craft the trophy.
- Every year, a new trophy is made. Each winning school keeps The National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus.