National Championship Trophy Makes Stop in Oklahoma

The National Championship Trophy for college football is in Oklahoma this week.

The trophy made a stop by the KFOR studios Thursday afternoon, and will be on display at the Wal-Mart stores in Moore and Norman on Friday, before showing up at the Oklahoma-Texas Tech game Saturday night.

Fans can get their pictures taken with the trophy at the Wal-Mart in Moore Friday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, then will be at the Wal-Mart in Norman Friday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Here are some additional facts about the trophy, which was designed specifically for college football's national champion once the College Football Playoff was established: