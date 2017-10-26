× Oklahoma City police warning residents about scam targeting OG&E customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are warning residents about a scam that is targeting OG&E customers.

Authorities say the victim called officers after a man wearing an OG&E uniform knocked on her door and claimed to be collecting a debt that she owed to the company.

The victim says that the man knew very specific information about her account and warned that if she didn’t pay him immediately, her electricity would be turned off.

However, police say that OG&E does not collect money by going door-to-door.

The man in this case is described as a Hispanic man with a beard wearing an OG&E uniform with a clipboard.

Authorities are offering residents a few tips to prevent becoming the victim of a scam:

Don’t answer the door for unsolicited service offers

Always ask for identification

Call the company and verify the person actually works for them

Without opening the door, ask them to leave their business cards. After they leave, you can call and check them.

Be cautious of people who demand immediate and up-front payment.

If you were contacted by a scammer, call the police to make a report.