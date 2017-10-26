× Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office opens new facility

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will soon have a new home, and Gov. Fallin toured the facility on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office lost their accreditation several years ago due to a long list of issues with their facility, including poor air quality and a leaky roof.

The state saved about $20 million by remodeling the old Oklahoma City-County Health Department, which will soon house the ME’s office.

The nearly 47,000 square-foot facility allows for several spaces to double in size, such as the toxicology lab.

The state will also save about $1 million per year on transportation costs due to the location of the new facility.