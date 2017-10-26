Oklahoma Senate urging House to add gross production tax increase to budget bill

OKLAHOMA CITY – Less than a day after a budget proposal failed to pass the Oklahoma House of Representatives, there is some hope a compromise may be on the horizon.

House Bill 1035 includes a tax on cigarettes, a motor vehicle fuel tax, and an additional tax on beer, while giving a pay boost to teachers and state employees.

The plan, first unveiled Monday morning by Governor Mary Fallin and Republican leaders, has drawn criticism from both party lines.

On Wednesday, members of the House of Representatives argued about the measure, which failed to receive the 76 votes needed to pass.

Instead, voting closed with a final vote of 54 to 43.

Democrats said they would not support the plan because it focused on taxing the middle class and did not touch the gross production tax.

However, the Oklahoma Senate may have a plan that could be seen as a compromise for both parties.

On Thursday, the Senate approved a resolution that would request the House of Representatives to amend the original bill to include an increase to the gross production tax of oil and natural gas.

The Senate resolution asks the House to amend the budget agreement to include an increase in the gross production tax on new oil and gas wells to four percent for 36 months.

“Teachers deserve a pay raise and we can’t let mental health services, rural hospitals and child welfare services bear the brunt of massive budget cuts. Though the deal we announced earlier this week achieved those goals, it’s clear it cannot pass unless gross production taxes are included. Adding GPT to the budget deal certainly wasn’t my first choice, but if it breaks the stalemate it is an option we have to pursue. We now have an opportunity to deliver on teacher pay raises, stop massive budget cuts to health care, and eliminate the constant budget problems plaguing our state. I’m grateful my Democratic and Republican colleagues in the Senate showed leadership in approving this compromise to move Oklahoma forward. We’re hopeful our colleagues in the House will act quickly and join us in solving this problem,” said Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz.

On Wednesday, House Democrats said that they tried to add the GPT increase and a tax on high earners to the current proposal, but those attempts were defeated.

“We went down to 4 percent today on the floor of House. So for the Speaker to say that he’s done everything he can, he’s either an effect-less leader or he’s disingenuine, you can pick one of the two, I don’t care. But he’s right about one thing- this is bs. We should have a better plan. Those people who were here yesterday deserve a better plan. We got here because we cut the gross production tax. We got here because we cut the income tax. Are either one of those a part of this? No. We are shifting the tax burden of this state to the working poor and the indigent. And for Chairman Wallace to say, ‘Well, it taxes everybody across the board.’ We all know it’s a regressive tax. It hits the poor and the least among us the hardest. I’ve heard nothing but disingenuous claims from the majority caucus for the better part of two months. We are not going to change our vote. The Speaker can close it and go back to the negotiating table and come back with a solution that works for everybody in Oklahoma, not the wealthy, not an industry, but every single Oklahoman,” Rep. Cory Williams told News 4 on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans said they will not go above four percent on the gross production tax, adding that they won’t have the votes for anything higher.

“This is the time for leadership, real compromise and a long-term plan of action for Oklahoma and its people. We are committed to working together with the Governor and Senate and House leadership toward a resolution that benefits all Oklahomans,” said Senate Democratic Leader John Sparks.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced that it had notified contracts for Federally Qualified Health Centers and Oklahoma Child Abuse Prevention programs that state funding was coming to an end.

Also, the Department of Human Services created a list of the programs that would be affected if the agency lost $69 million.