Partial JFK assassination files released

WASHINGTON -The National Archives has released some of the long-secret records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump blocked the release of others, bending to CIA and FBI appeals. He placed those files under a six-month review while letting the 2,800 others come out Thursday, racing a deadline to honor a law mandating their release.

The Archives posted those documents Thursday evening.

The collection includes more than 3,100 documents, comprising hundreds of thousands of pages, that have never been seen by the public. About 30,000 documents were released previously with redactions.

The CIA says the redactions were made to protect information that, if released, would harm national security.

The agency says the redactions hide the names of CIA assets and former and current CIA officers as well as specific intelligence methods and partnerships that remain viable to protect national security.