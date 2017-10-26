Police hoping to speak with man about Penn Square Mall stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who they would like to speak with in regards to a stabbing at an Oklahoma City mall.

On Oct. 24, officers were called to Penn Square Mall following a reported stabbing and found the victim covered in blood, holding a white shirt to his left side.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that he was in the mall’s food court area when a stranger with two young children began yelling at him.

“[Victim] stated he has never seen [the suspect] before and is not sure what the problem was,” the report states.

After the stranger began yelling at the victim, investigators say the man attacked him and stabbed him twice in the left side of his torso.

A mall security officer told police that he heard a disturbance in the food court and began chasing the alleged suspect. However, the man was able to get away.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

However, the Oklahoma City Police Department has released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the stabbing.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.