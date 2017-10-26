Sooners Ranked in Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll
The USA Today women’s college basketball coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Oklahoma is ranked 21st in the preseason poll.
It marks the 13th time in the last 14 years the Sooners have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll.
Oklahoma State did not receive any votes in the preseason poll.
Here is the complete poll:
FULL RANKINGS
TOP 25 TEAMS, WEEK 1
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1ST PLACE VOTES
|PREV
|CHANGE
|HI/LOW
|1
|Connecticut
|36-1
|789
|25
|3
|2
|1/1
|2
|South Carolina
|33-4
|719
|7
|1
|-1
|2/2
|3
|Baylor
|33-4
|687
|0
|6
|3
|3/3
|4
|Mississippi State
|34-5
|678
|0
|2
|-2
|4/4
|5
|Notre Dame
|33-4
|648
|0
|5
|0
|5/5
|6
|Texas
|25-9
|608
|0
|14
|8
|6/6
|7
|UCLA
|25-9
|582
|0
|13
|6
|7/7
|8
|Ohio St.
|28-7
|575
|0
|10
|2
|8/8
|9
|Stanford
|32-6
|548
|0
|4
|-5
|9/9
|10
|Louisville
|29-8
|504
|0
|12
|2
|10/10
|11
|Oregon
|23-14
|479
|0
|16
|5
|11/11
|12
|Duke
|28-6
|442
|0
|15
|3
|12/12
|13
|Maryland
|32-3
|380
|0
|8
|-5
|13/13
|14
|Florida State
|28-7
|334
|0
|7
|-7
|14/14
|15
|West Virginia
|24-11
|272
|0
|20
|5
|15/15
|16
|Missouri
|22-11
|249
|0
|35
|19
|16/16
|17
|Oregon St.
|31-5
|246
|0
|9
|-8
|17/17
|18
|Tennessee
|20-12
|229
|0
|32
|14
|18/18
|19
|Marquette
|25-8
|218
|0
|34
|15
|19/19
|20
|DePaul
|27-8
|156
|0
|18
|-2
|20/20
|21
|Oklahoma
|23-10
|151
|0
|21
|0
|21/21
|22
|South Florida
|24-9
|109
|0
|31
|9
|22/22
|23
|Michigan
|28-9
|100
|0
|28
|5
|23/23
|24
|Miami-Florida
|24-9
|80
|0
|19
|-5
|24/24
|25
|California
|20-14
|79
|0
|NR
|0
|25/25
|25
|Washington
|29-6
|79
|0
|11
|-14
|25/25