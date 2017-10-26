Sooners Ranked in Preseason Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Calmer weather in store this week

The USA Today women’s college basketball coaches poll was released on Thursday, and Oklahoma is ranked 21st in the preseason poll.

It marks the 13th time in the last 14 years the Sooners have been ranked in the preseason coaches poll.

Oklahoma State did not receive any votes in the preseason poll.

Here is the complete poll:

FULL RANKINGS

TOP 25 TEAMS, WEEK 1

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS 1ST PLACE VOTES PREV CHANGE HI/LOW
1 Connecticut 36-1 789 25 3 2 1/1
2 South Carolina 33-4 719 7 1 -1 2/2
3 Baylor 33-4 687 0 6 3 3/3
4 Mississippi State 34-5 678 0 2 -2 4/4
5 Notre Dame 33-4 648 0 5 0 5/5
6 Texas 25-9 608 0 14 8 6/6
7 UCLA 25-9 582 0 13 6 7/7
8 Ohio St. 28-7 575 0 10 2 8/8
9 Stanford 32-6 548 0 4 -5 9/9
10 Louisville 29-8 504 0 12 2 10/10
11 Oregon 23-14 479 0 16 5 11/11
12 Duke 28-6 442 0 15 3 12/12
13 Maryland 32-3 380 0 8 -5 13/13
14 Florida State 28-7 334 0 7 -7 14/14
15 West Virginia 24-11 272 0 20 5 15/15
16 Missouri 22-11 249 0 35 19 16/16
17 Oregon St. 31-5 246 0 9 -8 17/17
18 Tennessee 20-12 229 0 32 14 18/18
19 Marquette 25-8 218 0 34 15 19/19
20 DePaul 27-8 156 0 18 -2 20/20
21 Oklahoma 23-10 151 0 21 0 21/21
22 South Florida 24-9 109 0 31 9 22/22
23 Michigan 28-9 100 0 28 5 23/23
24 Miami-Florida 24-9 80 0 19 -5 24/24
25 California 20-14 79 0 NR 0 25/25
25 Washington 29-6 79 0 11 -14 25/25
*Hi/Low Rankings

Hi/Low = The highest and lowest ranking each team has held during the designated season. Any team that starts the season unranked and/or falls out of the top 25 during the season will reflect a “NR” (not ranked) designation as its lowest rank.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas A&M 70; North Carolina State 67; Kentucky 59; Syracuse 53; Arizona State 43; Quinnipiac 27; Drake 18; Gonzaga 18; Virginia 17; Purdue 15; Kansas State 10; LSU 8; Michigan State 7; Florida Gulf Coast 7; Georgia Tech 7; South Dakota State 6; Temple 5; Nebraska 5; Indiana 4; Dayton 4; Middle Tennessee 2; Texas-Arlington 2; Virginia Tech 2; Villanova 1; Boise State 1; Elon 1.