“They are engaged in learning,” Edmond elementary school creates program combining stem skills with the arts

EDMOND, Okla. – Inside Centennial Elementary School in Edmond is a place that is part classroom and part laboratory.

It’s called a ‘Maker’s Space Creation Station’ and the idea is to use Stem skills – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

But, they’ve added the letter ‘A’ in the word “Stem” to make the word ‘Steam.’ The ‘A’ is important because they’ve incorporated the arts into this creation station program.

“It’s a place where children can create. They are self-directed learners. To me, what is so important, is that they are engaged in learning. And that is what we see in our creation station,” said Jessele Miller, Principal of Centennial Elementary.

The creation station is a playful atmosphere that encourages students to make things and have fun while learning.

“Fun is a great component in this room because learning can be fun, and that’s what we want them to see,” said Michele Scheffe, a media specialist at the school.

The hope is to develop a mindset in students where they can choose a project of their interest.

“I really like how you get to build and use your imagination in what you’re building. And it’s just a lot of fun to work with other people,” said 5th grader Karston McCollom.

“Learning new things and learning to use and use them properly is pretty good,” said another 5th grader, Brady Hancuff.

Centennial Elementary is also a Blue Ribbon School, meaning they have been recognized for their excellence in education.

The creation station at Centennial Elementary is just another great example of what’s right with our schools.

McDonald’s has partnered with KFOR for this spotlight series of ‘What’s Right With Our Schools’ and presented a check of $600 to the school.

If you have an idea of a program to highlight please click here and send us a short note.