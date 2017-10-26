“We never come to your house to collect money,” Police warn of OG&E scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are warning residents of a scam after a woman opened her door to find a man, appearing to be with OG&E, asking to collect her late payments.

Residents like Kebede Zeleke said he was almost scammed but nothing like this.

"Sometimes, they say you won a million dollars but, in order to get the million dollars, we have to pay them a little money," Zeleke said.

Zeleke said, sometimes, it's easy to spot a scam.

But, the latest scam in Oklahoma City has some on high alert.

"Very scary," Zeleke said.

The scam centers around an alleged OG&E impersonator.

Police said he was wearing an OG&E uniform and walked up to the victim's door with a clipboard that had some of her account information.

"A person posing, knocked on the door, person answered, they indicated, 'Look, we understand you're late on your payment and we're going to cut off your electricity if you don't pay it right now,'" said Sgt. Gary Knight.

The suspect allegedly demanded $950 in cash and, unfortunately, the victim complied.

She later found out she was ripped off when real officials with OG&E contacted her about late payments, and she needed to pay or her service would be disconnected.

"I want customers to know, first of all, we never come to your house to collect money. We don't do that. Second, you want to make sure - does the person have on OG&E clothing, but do they also have an OG&E marked vehicle? Do they have an OG&E badge? Ask for those things," said Kathleen O'shea.

They're questions some residents aren't afraid to ask.

"We will ask them 'We never requested service from you guys' and 'Why are you here?'" Zeleke said.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout. The suspect has not been found yet.

If you know anything that can lead to an arrest, call Oklahoma City police.