18-month-old killed after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-month-old boy was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in northeastern Oklahoma.

The OHP says the boy died Tuesday after being struck on a Cherokee County road near Tahlequah.

The child’s name wasn’t released.

The OHP says the boy entered the roadway in the path of the vehicle about 5 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle and three passengers were not injured.

An OHP report says investigators are still working to determine how the child got into the roadway.