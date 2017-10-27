4 Your Weekend: Free events for the family to enjoy

OKLAHOMA – This is the weekend that Wewoka celebrates with the annual Sorghum Festival.

News 4’s Galen Culver was there Friday morning as they cranked up the old machinery that makes sorghum.

Native American foods, children’s crafts, live music and entertainment, as well as pioneer and Native American living demonstrations, are to be found on the Seminole Nation Museum grounds

The Paseo Arts District has a free event for children called the Magic Lantern Celebration Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Children are invited to come as they are and go from studio to studio, creating a halloween costume with simple construction techniques.

The afternoon wraps up with a pumpkin parade, showing off those costumes at 5:45 p.m.

Another free event is Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They’ll be having a free screening of “The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and will offer hayrides around the field.

The Dodgers say this is a great time to explore the baseball stadium, and select your seats for the next season.

