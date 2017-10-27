Bundle up! Highs will only reach upper 40s; Freeze warning in effect starting at midnight

***A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THROUGH 10 AM SATURDAY MORNING. A HARD FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA. ***

Despite sunshine, highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 40s with decreasing winds.

The coldest weather since mid-March arrives early tomorrow morning.

Temps will drop to around 30 degrees. Make sure to move plants indoors or cover them and remember the pets!

Below normal highs continue for Saturday in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies.

A southwesterly breezy will boost temperatures back to the upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday.

Another front early Monday will drop temperatures to the 50s.

A few showers are possible on Halloween with cool with Trick-or-Treating temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

A warming trend moves in late next week, returning highs to the 70s! Stay tuned for the latest!