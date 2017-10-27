Disabled man says he can’t ride his motorized scooter around town

WAGONER, Okla. – An Oklahoma man says he’s been warned several times about being in the street, but says he doesn’t have any other way to get around town.

Carl Halligan is confined to his motorized scooter, and says he has had a few run-ins with law enforcement.

“Whenever our officers have encountered him, they have explained to him on more than one occasion that he can’t be riding his Hoveround in the middle of the roadway,” Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley told KJRH.

However, Halligan says he doesn’t have any choice since there are no sidewalks where he lives.

Chief Haley told Halligan to ride the city van, which is capable of carrying his chair, but Halligan says it is very limiting.

“(The city van) runs from eight in the morning until one. That’s it. If you got anything to do after one o’clock, like me, I had to sit home,” he said.

Officials say they are simply concerned about Halligan’s safety.