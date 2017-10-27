Dog found covered in latex paint up to its eyes

CLEVELAND – An Ohio animal rescue is nursing a dog back to health after she was found covered in paint.

Fido’s Companion in Avon said Sherrill was found as a stray by the Cleveland Division of Animal Control. She was covered in latex paint up to her eyes.

The dog was so uncomfortable she was ripping out the toxic paint herself.

Veterinarians sedated the pup so they could attempt to remove it. Since her hair is so close to her skin and chemicals could be harmful, the only option was to pull the paint off of her.

“It took a team of people working for a solid hour to remove the paint on just one side,” Fido’s Companion said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Sherrill’s skin is raw, but once she feels better, vets will take the paint off the other side.

If you would like to help Fido’s Companion care for Sherrill, click here to find out how to make a donation.