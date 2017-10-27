Florida deputies discover bath salts disguised as candy

NAPLES, Fla. – Authorities in Florida are warning parents about a dangerous prank that could put their children in danger this Halloween.

This past week, Franklin County deputies found mason jars and packages filled with what looked like candy. However, they knew something wasn’t right so they had the substance sent to a lab for testing.

As it turns out, what appeared to be candy was actually bath salts.

Officials tell WBBH that bath salts are synthetic drugs that are being mixed with a variety of candy. Typically, the bath salts will look like rock candy with crystals and they’re usually sealed in some sort of foil.

Now, police are warning parents to take extra care and look through their children’s Halloween candy.

“Carefully look through every package, every item,” said Gary Levine, of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “When in doubt, throw it out.”

Experts say the drug could be fatal if it is ingested.