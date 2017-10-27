Keeping you and your little ones safe this Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA - The countdown to Halloween keeps getting closer and closer! We are now just 4 days away, meaning children across Oklahoma will hit the neighborhoods to trick-or-treat.

And with the exciting day inching closer, officials are reminding trick-or-treaters to play it safe.

Medical professionals at OU Medical Center say they see an increase of pediatric patients every year at Halloween.

They say kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other time.

Here are a few tips that can keep you and your little ones out of the ER.

Put away your phone. That text or call can wait.

If you're a parent, make sure your child's costume isn't so long that your little one will trip over it.

Face paint is often better than a mask since they can hinder your child's view.

If you'll be passing out candy, make sure your porch lights are on and your yard is well-lit.

Pay attention to your surroundings.

And the Oklahoma Poison Control Center has a few tips you may not have thought of:

The glow substance inside glow sticks and jewelry can be harmful if it comes in contact with the eyes.

Do not use super glue instead of eyelash glue.

If enough "fake blood" capsules are swallowed, it can cause an upset stomach.

Remember: Always keep an eye out for vehicles if you're trick-or-treating and keep an eye out for little ones if you're driving.