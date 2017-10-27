Man charged with DWI after allegedly drinking too much vanilla extract

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man is in hot water after he allegedly had too much to drink when he got behind the wheel of his truck.

However, investigators say 43-year-old Travis Williams had not been drinking beer or liquor when he crashed his truck on Monday .

Authorities say they found Williams inside his wrecked vehicle after he crashed into a utility pole in Morganton.

When officers reached Williams, they noted a strong scent of vanilla coming from the truck.

The police report obtained by WCNC also states that Williams was “slurring his speech.” After submitting to a breathalyzer test, Williams was found to be three times over the legal limit.

While searching his truck, officers found four empty bottles of vanilla extract. The extract was 35 percent alcohol, which is equivalent to 70-proof.

Williams is now facing charges of DWI, exceeding safe speed and safe movement violation.