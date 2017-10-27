Officials shut down Oklahoma Corporation Commission website after cyber attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A cyber attack was detected this week at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, causing the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to shut the network down.

“Earlier this week, we detected a cyber event at the Corporation Commission,” said Shelley Zumwalt with OMES.

For about a week, employees with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission had no choice but to use pencils and paper, personal laptops or cell phones to enter information.

“As of a matter of caution, we took down their website,” Zumwalt said.

If you tried clicking on to the agency's website, you likely saw a message that said the site couldn't be reached.

“We immediately engaged our cyber command team and mitigate what's going on,” Zumwalt said.

The public at this point can't log on to file consumer complaints, request oil and gas data or access information on public utilities.

“We obviously had to adapt. We're still out in terms of public safety and environmental issues, those are not compromised,” said Matt Skinner, spokesperson with Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Unfortunately, OMES can't tell News 4 how this happened for security reasons.

However, computer experts tell us most times it's through a phishing scam. Hackers might email, call or convince you to download something off of a website which gives them the opportunity to access the network.

“People are constantly attacking the IT services of the state, federal government and they're always looking for ways and holes to get in,” said Patrick Allmond.

Allmond did say the state is always prepared for things like this.

“Oklahoma is very well positioned for this, several years ago we went through a restructuring model where all of our services were consolidated to a single thing or a single umbrella, IT umbrella if you will,” he said.

Zumwalt said it’s a fluid timeline at the moment, and they’re analyzing all the commission's devices to make sure everything is cleared before they get them up to full capacity.

No sensitive data was compromised with either the Oklahoma Corporation Commission or citizens.