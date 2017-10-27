Officials: Woman who escaped custody may be in Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say they are searching for a woman who escaped from custody earlier this month.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say Donna Reyes was at the Turley Residential Center after she was convicted of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

However, investigators say Reyes escaped from the center on Oct. 7.

Reyes is described as a white female, standing 5’3″ tall and weighing 154 pounds. Authorities believe she may be in the Oklahoma City area.

If you have any information on her location, call the escapee hotline at (866) 363-1119.