Oklahoma Company delivering much-needed supplies to area schools

OKLAHOMA CITY– One Oklahoma business is helping local schools at a time when they really need it.

Last year, in the midst of state education budget cuts, several schools in Oklahoma run out of paper early; some as early as the first semester.

Some educators went as far as purchasing paper using their personal funds and/or rely on students bringing their own paper in order to make it until the end of school with enough supplies.

Deeper education cuts have been made across the state this year.

Air Comfort Solutions purchased a semi truck full of cases of paper and will be donating to area schools in need.

This week the company dropped off 50 cases of paper per school to area-wide campuses.

Recipient schools will be selected from those schools that are nominated.

Individuals can nominate their Oklahoma School of choice by making a submission here.