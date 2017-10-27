Oklahoma House leaders expected to discus bill similar to revenue raising measure struck down earlier this week

OKLAHOMA CITY — House leaders are expected to convene in a budget meeting Friday to discus a bill similar to a revenue raising measure struck down earlier this week.

On Wednesday, House Bill 1035 failed to pass the House as a revenue raising measure with 54 votes in support and 44 votes against it. The bill includes increased taxes on cigarettes, motor vehicle fuel, and 3.2 percent beer; however, the Oklahoma Senate passed a resolution Thursday requesting the House to include a 4% gross production tax on new oil and gas wells onto that bill.

Representative Kevin Calvey, R-Oklahoma says a bill excepted to be discussed Friday afternoon at the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget (‘JCAB’) includes both the tax increases from House Bill 1035 and GPT.

House Democrats have made it clear, they will not support a measure without a GPT deal. Of the 54 votes in support Wednesday, not a single one came from the Democratic party.

Representative Eric Proctor, D-Tulsa told reporters Thursday House Democrats may support the bill if it included a 4% GPT for 12 months.

“The difference between 36 months at 4% to 12 months at 4% is over a 100 million dollars annually that could be invested in educational, criminal justice, and public safety,” said Representative Proctor.

According to Senate Majority Leader Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma a 4% GPT would generate about $15 million a year.

“That’s the reason we left it out of our package. It’s not a lot,” Treat said. “4 percent is where we were at the end of last session. 4 percent is what we have talked about for a long time. 4 percent is what the Senate Republican Caucus has been comfortable with for a while. We are not comfortable going higher than that.”

JCAB is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.