× Oklahoma man arrested after two young girls tell mother the man had been molesting them

Warning: The news article below contains graphic information. Viewer discretion is advised.

UNION CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested after two young girls told their mother the man had been molesting them.

On Oct. 22, a woman called police to report that her children had been molested.

A 5-year-old and a 6-year-old told their mother that 21-year-old Lenny William Baxter “had been tickling them in and out of their vaginas.”

After questioning Baxter about the allegations, police said he confessed to the crimes.

Baxter allegedly told police he molested the girls on a least six different occasions.

He was arrested and booked into jail for rape by instrumentation committed upon a person under 14 years of age and lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16.