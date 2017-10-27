Oklahoma man who was in a coma after being diagnosed with West Nile Virus has passed away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. — A man who was fighting for his life after the Center for Disease Control confirmed he had the West Nile Virus has passed away, according to family members.

Last month, Charles Korstjens was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit at Integris after coming down with a 107-degree temperature.

"He didn't know who we were, where we are or what his name was," Charles' daughter, Kristen Korstjens, told News 4 earlier this month.

The CDC later confirmed to family members he had West Nile. They're almost certain he contracted the disease in Yukon.

Charles had also been battling Alport Syndrome, a disease that attacks the kidneys, and had been on the transplant list for the past year.

Doctors told family members that due to his immune system being compromised, the West Nile diagnosis could possibly be fatal.

Family members said Charles' condition continued to deteriorate and he ended up being placed on life-support and a drug-induced coma.

Family and friends have been by his side, hoping for the best since he was admitted to the ICU on September 19th.

Sadly, Charles passed away at the hospital last night, family members confirmed.

"My dad fought a hard battle with Neuro-invasive West Nile Encephalitis," Kristen wrote on the GoFundMe page set up for her father. "After almost 6 weeks, his body began to shut down and we quickly realized his time was nearing. At 7:26 on October 26, 2017 my dad's heart beat its last beat."

The GoFundMe page set up for Charles was originally meant to help with medical costs; however, family members say it will now be used to take care of funeral expenses.

According to social media posts, Charles' father had a stroke shortly after Charles passed away. Details of his condition are unknown. The family remains at the hospital.