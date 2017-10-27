× Oklahoma mom gives free hugs, in running for $25,000 grant

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma mother is in the running for a $25,000 grant after she made it her mission to show a group of young adults that they are valued and loved.

After finding out that her son is gay, Sara Cunningham became an advocate for the LGBTQ community.

She is also known for carrying her “Free Mom Hugs” banner at Pride events.

She says she has made it her mission to create more love in the world and show children, youth and young adults that they are valued and loved no matter their sexual orientation.

Cunningham recently made a short video and submitted it to the “Starbucks: Upstanders Challenge” for a chance to win a $25,000 grant from the Starbucks Foundation.

She tells News 4 she plans to use the grant money to travel the country to give away free hugs, while raising awareness and creating an important dialogue with city, faith, and business leaders.

She is already generating buzz on social media, but needs support from the community in order to win one of the 25 grants.

After the field is narrowed to 40 charities and programs, a panel of judges will select the 25 winners.

In order for Cunningham’s video to make it to the next round, it needs a bunch more likes and shares.

Click here to watch and share Cunningham’s video