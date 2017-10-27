Police hoping to speak with second man about stabbing at Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking to speak with a second man about the Penn Square Mall stabbing.

Thursday, police released a photo of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing.

Now, they’re wanting to question a second man who may be connected to the stabbing.

Officials say after the stabbing occurred, surveillance photos and video show the first man police were hoping to speak with, had contact with the second man.

On Oct. 24, officers were called to Penn Square Mall following a reported stabbing.

When police arrived at the mall, they spotted the victim covered in blood, holding a white shirt to his left side.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that he was in the mall’s food court area when a stranger with two young children began yelling at him.

“[Victim] stated he has never seen [the suspect] before and is not sure what the problem was,” the report states.

After the stranger began yelling at the victim, investigators say the man attacked him and stabbed him twice in the left side of his torso.

A mall security officer told police that he heard a disturbance in the food court and began chasing the alleged suspect.

The security officer says the suspect threw a trashcan and a sign at him, which gave the suspect enough time to get away.

The police report states the suspect is a dark-skinned black male who was wearing all black or dark clothing. He was also seen getting into a black SUV that was parked in a handicapped parking spot next to Dillard’s.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.