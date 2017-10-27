Police seeking information following armed robbery at Oklahoma City convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help locating two armed robbery suspects.

Officers were called to the LNI Foodmart, located in the 1500 block of N.W. 2nd St., on Thursday afternoon following an armed robbery.

Police say two suspects wearing hoodies, masks and gloves came in the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money and cigarettes.

They shoved money from the register in a backpack and left the scene.

If you have information that can help, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.