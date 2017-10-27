× Police: Semi-truck driver on the run after warrant issued in connection to death of Oklahoma woman

SEMINOLE, Okla. – Police say a semi-truck driver is on the run after officials issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to the death of an Oklahoma woman.

On June 23rd, police said Dakota Joe Hall was driving a semi-truck when he went through a red light in Seminole, Okla. and crashed into Amy Dawn Sellers’ vehicle.

Sellers’ died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

Last month, officials issued a warrant for negligent homicide for Hall’s arrest.

Authorities said Hall’s “careless actions” caused the crash that killed Sellers.

Police have not been able to locate Hall since the warrant was issued.

“It appears Mr. Hall has left the area possibly in an attempt to avoid these charges,” the Seminole Police Department posted to Facebook.

Police said Hall is known to have ties to Seminole County, Pontotoc County, Bryan County, McClain County and Tulsa County.

Investigators believe he may be in the Tulsa area.

Officials said Hall is a convicted felon who is known to use firearms.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call police.