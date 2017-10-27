Report: Drug-related fatal crashes up 120% in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to a report from AAA Oklahoma, drug-related fatal crashes in Oklahoma have increased by over 120% in the past two years.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says last year, 134 people died in drug-related crashes on Oklahoma roads – nearly 20% of all such fatalities for the year. In 2016, there were a total of 687 fatalities.

“The statistics mirror what the public is already feeling which is the dire threat to their safety posed by drugged driving,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager. “This is especially significant when you consider the number of years it took to get the public to fully understand the dangers posed by drinking and driving.”

A recent report by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association reveals that for the first time, “drugged driving” has now surpassed drunk driving as factor in fatal crashes.

To strengthen efforts to reduced drugged driving related traffic crashes and fatalities, AAA is offering these important safety tips:

Discuss the risks of drugged driving with family and friends in advance.

If you find yourself substance-impaired and unable to drive, call a cab or someone to pick you up.

Do not hesitate to take the keys from friends or family members who may be impaired.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who is impaired by a substance.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

To get help for an addiction and/or substance abuse for yourself or someone you care about, go here. Visit PreventDUI.AAA.com for impaired driving facts, transportation alternatives and expert advice.

AAA encourages visitors to Take the Pledge to drive drug and alcohol-free.