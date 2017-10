Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's men's basketball team will hold a public scrimmage against Texas-Arlington on Saturday at noon, with proceeds going to the United Way Harvey Recovery Fund.

The scrimmage is open to the public, and admission is free, with open seating, but fans are encouraged to donate to the fund, which goes to the victims of hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.

Two Sooner players, Khadeem Lattin and Christian James, are from Houston.