× Thunder Drop Another One to Minnesota

For just the second time in franchise history the Oklahoma City Thunder had four players score at least 20 points in a game, but it still wasn’t enough, as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat OKC for the second time in six days, downing the Thunder 119-116 on Friday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Carmelo Anthony missed a 3-pointer that could have tied the game in the final seconds.

Minnesota went on a 17-7 run late that turned a four-point deficit into a six-point lead and clinched the win.

Anthony was one of the four Thunder players who scored at least 20 points.

He had 23 points, but was not a big factor in the second half.

Russell Westbrook nearly had a triple double, with 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists.

Paul George and Steven Adams also tallied at least 20 points, with George scoring 23 and Adams 20.

Minnesota was led by Karl-Anthony Towns, who led all scorers with 33 points and all rebounders with 19, and also hit a big 3-pointer that tied the game 107-107.

Jimmy Butler had 25 points, including a tough layup that put Minnesota up six at 118-112 and essentially clinched the game.

The Timberwolves outrebounded the Thunder 44-35 and shot 10 more free throws.

OKC drops to 2-3 on the season, with two of those losses to Minnesota.

The Thunder continues their three-game road trip at Chicago on Saturday at 7:00 pm.