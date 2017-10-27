× Trick-or-treat dates: Communities across the metro celebrating Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY- Some families are still scrambling to find that perfect costume, while others are concerned about when kids are actually supposed to go door-to-door for treats.

The following communities will be celebrating Halloween on Oct. 31:

Choctaw

Edmond

El Reno

Enid

Midwest City

Moore

Mustang

Norman

Oklahoma City

Purcell

Shawnee

Stillwater

Yukon.

If your community is not listed, call to confirm the date set for trick-or-treating.

Most cities encourage trick-or-treaters between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. While it will be dark, experts warn that kids should wear something bright to make them easier to see.

AAA Oklahoma offers the following tips to keep everyone safe this Halloween:

Drive at least 5 mph below the posted speed limit to give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.

Turn on your headlights, even in the daylight, to make yourself more visible and look for children walking on roadways and medians.

Never drive if you’ve been drinking and always designate a sober driver.

If you spot an impaired driver, keep a safe distance and call 911.

If your kids are trick-or-treating, discuss their route and teach them to stop at well-lit houses only.

Also, establish a time for them to come home.

Tell children to not eat any treats until they get home so you can examine the candy first.

Trick-or-treaters should be bright at night and wear disguises that don’t obstruct their vision, like face paint.

Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries and don’t shine it at oncoming drivers.

If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.

Never cross the street between vehicles or mid-block.