Cowboys Lead West Virginia At Halftime

Oklahoma State’s football team leads West Virginia 23-10 at halftime at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Saturday.

The Cowboys turned the ball over on their first two possessions, then scored touchdowns on their next two.

On the first play of the game, OSU running back Justice Hill broke loose for a gain of 39 yards to the West Virginia 36-yard line.

On the next snap, Hill carried again, but had the ball stripped by the Mountaineers’ Kyzir White, who also recovered it at the West Virginia 33.

Hill was injured on the play, went to the OSU lockerroom, and never returned to the game.

The Mountaineers were forced to punt, and the Cowboys once again turned the ball over.

J.D. King fumbled and West Virginia’s Mike Daniels recovered at the OSU 36-yard line.

West Virginia turned it right back to the Cowboys on the next play, as Will Grier was intercepted by Ramon Richards, who returned it to the 50.

The Cowboys then took advantage, with Mason Rudolph finding James Washington for a gain of 13 on 4th and 1 at the WVU 31, then again to Washington for a 13-yard touchdown to give OSU a 7-0 lead with 7:20 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma State’s next possession resulted in another touchdown, as OSU marched 77 yards in 14 plays, with Rudolph keeping from a yard out for the score.

A poor hold by Zach Sinor caused a missed extra point by Matt Ammendola and it was 13-0 Cowboys with 1:02 to play in the first quarter.

West Virginia got a 40-yard pass play from Will Grier to David Sills late in the first quarter.

It set up a 23-yard field goal by Evan Staley to cut OSU’s lead to 13-3.

OSU answered with a 35-yard field goal by Ammendola to extend the lead to 16-3 with 7:57 to play in the first half.

The Cowboys’ defense came up with a big play next, as Jordan Brailford stripped the ball from West Virginia running back Justin Crawford, and Taaj Bakari recovered for OSU on the Mountaineers’ 20-yard line.

From there, J.D. King found a hole for a 20-yard touchdown run and the Cowboys led 23-3 with 4:46 to play in the first half.

West Virginia responded with their first touchdown drive, going 60 yards in eight plays, capped with a one-yard TD by Kennedy McKoy to make it 23-10 Cowboys with 20 seconds to play in the first half.