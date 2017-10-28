× Defense Nowhere to Be Found in Norman, Tech Leads OU 20-14 After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team trails Texas Tech 20-14 after one quarter at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday night.

Texas Tech got the ball first and marched 75 yards in 15 plays, with Nic Shimonek passing in the back of the end zone to former Millwood star Cameron Batson for a 9-yard touchdown.

The extra point was no good and it was 6-0 Red Raiders with 8:41 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma answered with a 76-yard drive, this one in six plays, with Baker Mayfield passing to CeeDee Lamb over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Sooners a 7-6 lead with 7:08 to play in the first quarter.

Tech responded with a two-play drive, as Shimonek passed to Keke Coutee, who zipped 70 yards for a touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 13-7 with 6:35 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma had an answer with a 75-yard drive, in six plays, with Abdul Adams breaking off runs of 35 and 26 yards, the second run going to the Tech one, where Dimitri Flowers ran it in on the next play to give the Sooners a 14-13 lead with 4:31 to play in the first quarter.

The Red Raiders regained the lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass form Shimonek to Dylan Cantrell down the left sideline, putting Tech back on top 20-14 with 2:41 to play in the first quarter.