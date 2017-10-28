FAA following up with airline after Oklahoma City Thunder’s plane suffers damage during flight

CHICAGO, Ill. – After a loss in Minnesota to the Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder boarded a plane to fly to Chicago.
However, the plane suffered a bit of damage during the flight to the Windy City.
Officials say the Thunder’s charter plane suffered a major dent to the nose of the plane early Saturday morning.
Fortunately, the plane was able to land safety at Midway Airport.
According to a report by ESPN, the flight was a little turbulent but players didn’t realize anything was wrong.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration tell News 4 that it isn’t unheard of for a large bird, like a Canada goose, to cause significant damage to the nose of a plane.
At this point, they say the FAA is following up with the airline to determine the exact cause.
The Oklahoma City Thunder will play at Chicago on Saturday night with tip-off set for 7 p.m.