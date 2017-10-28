FAA following up with airline after Oklahoma City Thunder’s plane suffers damage during flight

CHICAGO, Ill. – After a loss in Minnesota to the Timberwolves, the Oklahoma City Thunder boarded a plane to fly to Chicago.

However, the plane suffered a bit of damage during the flight to the Windy City.

Officials say the Thunder’s charter plane suffered a major dent to the nose of the plane early Saturday morning.

Fortunately, the plane was able to land safety at Midway Airport.

According to a report by ESPN, the flight was a little turbulent but players didn’t realize anything was wrong.

Hey @NASA @neiltyson @BillNye

We had a rough flight to say the least. 30000 feet in the air.

Flying to chicago. What caused this? pic.twitter.com/uEVrEm7noi — Steven Adams (@RealStevenAdams) October 28, 2017

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration tell News 4 that it isn’t unheard of for a large bird, like a Canada goose, to cause significant damage to the nose of a plane.

At this point, they say the FAA is following up with the airline to determine the exact cause.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play at Chicago on Saturday night with tip-off set for 7 p.m.